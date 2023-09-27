From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Paul Osuyi, Asaba and Lukman Olabiyi

President Bola Tinubu, former governor of Abia State and Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and others have charged Muslims in Nigeria and beyond on this year’s Eid-el-Maulud celebration, to live by the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

In his goodwill message, President Tinubu said beyond celebrating the day marking the birthday of the Holy Prophet, the period should be used for deep introspection and fervent prayers.

“Adherents should make deliberate efforts to adhere to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad. There are great lessons of devotion, perseverance, tolerance, humility and selflessness that we can all learn from the life of the Prophet.“

He urged religious leaders to use the period to pray for the country and to admonish their followers to take the appropriate lessons from Prophet Muhammad’s life in their commitment to the country.

“Nigeria has arrived at an important juncture. While the government is taking all necessary measures to make the country secure and economically viable, we need the full support of the citizenry in the form of patriotism, patience, and prayers. The light is certainly bright at the end of the tunnel,” he affirmed.

President Tinubu also urged Muslims celebrating Eid-El-Maulud to extend their hand of fellowship to the needy and vulnerable in the spirit of the season while praying for the country and her leaders at all levels.

•Shettima: Keep faith with renewed hope agenda

Vice President Kashim Shettima implored Nigerians to keep faith with the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Tinubu’s administration.

He explained that the agenda was targeted at making a difference in the lives of the people.

“I wish all Muslims happy and remarkable Eid- el-Maulud celebrations to mark the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

”His teachings were predominantly on tolerance, sacrifice, peaceful coexistence, abstinence, honesty and generosity are engraved in our hearts.”

Shettima said that the universal truth of the values Prophet Muhammad stood for remained unmovable.

”As we harp on this memorable occasion to reflect on whatever temporary challenges we may be facing. I implore all Nigerians to keep faith with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, which is targeted at making a difference in the lives of our people. We are all part of the vision of a better Nigeria, and we must show astounding resilience in the responsibility of building the Nigeria of our dreams.”

Shettima said that with mutual commitment and joint efforts, Nigeria would surmount every setback.

•Embrace peace –Kalu

Dr. Kalu, while urging Nigerians to be steadfast, peaceful, patriotic and selfless as exemplified by Prophet Muhammed (SAW), Kalu urged the citizenry to pray for leaders at all levels.

The former Governor in a goodwill message, admonished religious leaders to use their platforms to advocate peace and harmony in the country, adding that the nation’s heterogenous nature should be explored for positive gains.

“As we mark this year’s Eid-el-Maulud, I felicitate with our muslim brothers and sisters across the globe.

“It is a season of spiritual rebirth and sober reflection as individuals and as a nation.

“The muslim faithful should imbibe the acts of forgiveness, togetherness, humanity, love, selflessness and generosity as demonstrated by Prophet Muhammed (SAW).

“Nigerians regardless of religious, ethnic and political differences must live in peace and harmony for the country to be prosperous,” Kalu said.

He wished the Muslim community a fulfilling celebration.

•Makinde, Sanwo-Olu urge prayer, preach love

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, called on the Muslim Ummah in Oyo State to continue to pray for the leadership of the country and the state.

He also charged them to use the occasion to seek the face of Allah for the country and Oyo State and commended them for their support for his administration.

“This is another opportunity for us to reflect on the majesty of Allah and the favour He bestowed on Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) among all his prophets and to use the blessings of the period to make supplications for our country and our state.

“As an administration, we value the support and prayers of the Muslim Ummah in Oyo State and we have continued to see the results of their prayers.

“As we move on in our efforts to develop our state sustainably, we will continue to need the prayers and support and we will never take them for granted.”

On his part, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Sanwo-Olu, implored Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful to continue on the path of love, peace, unity, harmony and tolerance in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

He also called on Muslims to work with other religious denominations for peace and sustainable growth and development of Lagos State.

“As we celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad today, let us continue to pray and work together for peace in our dear Lagos State and Nigeria. Let us contribute our quota to the growth and development of Lagos State by supporting the incumbent administration to achieve the Lagos of our dreams.”

Wike reassures FCT residents

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, reassured residents of the FCT of his commitment to improve the city’s infrastructure including roads and healthcare facilities.

He also called upon the residents to equally meet their obligations to the government and the society.

“We understand the importance of providing essential infrastructure and services to enhance your quality of life.

“Let us all contribute to the growth and progress of our beloved FCT. Obey traffic rules, pay your taxes, and participate actively in community initiatives.”

•Omo-Agege calls for prayers, relentless support for Tinubu

Immediate past deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, urged Muslims to imbibe the noble life, virtues and teachings of the Holy Prophet which include love, forgiveness, peaceful coexistence and selfless sacrifice.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue to support and pray for President Bola Tinubu as he tackles the nation’s problems, especially the economic and security challenges.

“The government needs our support, understanding and indeed sacrifice to end the present economic downturn. This will engender our path to economic revival and rejuvenation of the wellbeing of all citizens.”