From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has urged Muslims to imbibe the noble life, virtues and teachings of the Holy Prophet which include love, forgiveness, peaceful coexistence and selfless sacrifice.

Omo-Agege who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, appealed to Nigerians to continue to support and pray for President Bola Tinubu as he tackles the nation’s problems, especially the economic and security challenges.

These were contained in a statement by his Media Adviser, Sunny Areh, in felicitation with the Muslim faithful, on the occasion of the Maulud-Un-Nabiyy, the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammed.

The statement read: “Let us also use the occasion to pray for our country and for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he takes very bold steps to confront the multifarious challenges facing the country, especially the economic and security challenges.

“The government needs our support, understanding and indeed sacrifice to end the present economic downturn. This will engender our path to economic revival and rejuvenation of the wellbeing of all citizens.”