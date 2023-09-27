From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah and teeming supporters of the party on the occasion of the Eid-el-Maulud celebration.

Ganduje in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu called on Nigerians irrespective of religious and political leanings to remain tolerant, and imbibe the culture of peaceful coexistence required for the unity and progress of the country.

Ganduje used the occasion to appeal to all Nigerians to continue to support and pray for President Bola Tinubu as he tackles the economic and security challenges besetting the country.

He noted: “Warmest wishes to you and your loved ones on this day. May Allah fill your heart with lots of joy, peace, and good health.

“Let us also use the occasion to pray for our country and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he takes very bold steps to reposition the country on the path of growth and prosperity.

“The APC-led administration needs your support, understanding and indeed sacrifice to end the present economic downturn. This will engender our path to economic revival and rejuvenation of the well-being of all citizens.

“May Allah’s blessings light up the path that leads to happiness, peace, and success for you and your household. Happy Eid-El-Maulud.”