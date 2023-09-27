From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

As Muslims celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammed, Eid-el-Maulud, Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has charged all the Muslim Faithful in Nigeria and Benue State in particular, to follow the exemplary leadership of the Holy Prophet Muhammed, by promoting peaceful co-existence among the various segments of the society.

The Governor gave this charge in his message of felicitation which was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Wednesday.

Governor Alia also urged them to shun ethnic, political, and religious differences and work towards building a safer and better Benue and Nigeria in general.

He said, “As you rejoice in the celebration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed, be mindful of the need to pray for peace and unity amongst the citizens, which form the fulcrum for the progress of our dear Benue State and nation.

“You are once again reminded of the need to show love and be at peace with one another for the development and progress of our dear state and country.”

While calling on all to join hands with his government in his efforts to rebuild and redevelop the state, Governor Alia urged all residents of the state to make the security of lives and property the responsibility of everyone, saying “If you see something, you say something.”