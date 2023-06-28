From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Prophet Olu Alo, the planter of the Christ Apostolic Church (Adamimogo Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain) World-Wide, has congratulated the Muslim faithful in Ekiti State and Nigeria on this year’s Eid el-Kabir celebration, urging them to remember and extend love to the less privileged around them as they celebrate.

Prophet Olu Alo, in a congratulatory message by one of his aides Hon Ayodeji Ogunbusuyi, on Wednesday, rejoiced with the Muslim faithful for another opportunity to witness the celebration of an important festival in the Islamic Calendar.

Prophet Olu Alo who described Eid el-Kabir as a time to appreciate the Almighty Allah for His mercies and benevolence, also noted that the lessons of sacrifice and total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah should continue to resonate in the lives of the faithful and guide them in their relationship with the Creator and fellow human beings.

The Cleric said the defining moment in the story of Eid el-Kabir was the obedience of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ishmael in deference to the wish of the Almighty Allah who was testing his faith.

While urging the Muslim faithful to emulate the faithfulness, sacrifice, piety and patience which was exhibited by Prophet Ibrahim as well as the humility and submission to the will of Allah by his son, Ishmael, he equally enjoined them to pray for peace, progress, prosperity and development of Nigeria and Ekiti State.

He also prayed for President Bola Tinubu to succeed in the task of repositioning the country for the benefit of Nigerians.

The man of God commended Muslim leaders and clerics in Nigeria for their support and prayers for the country.

He also thanked religious leaders in Nigeria and the state for the harmonious relationships that exist among adherents of the major religions.

“I congratulate the Muslim Ummah for witnessing this year’s Eid el-Kabir festival. Let us remember our neighbours, our brothers and sisters, especially the less privileged and show love to them.

“We should also pray for our state and country for peace and prosperity. Above all, let us continue to live in peace and harmony. Eid el-Kabir.”