From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Ayedero of Yorubaland, Shina Abiola, who represented Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency at the ninth House of Representatives, on Tuesday Tuesday distributed rams worth millions of naira to his constituents across the four local government areas that make up the federal constituency, as well as noble constituents in Oyo North senatorial district.

Peller personally supervised the distribution of the rams to make the 2023 Ileya celebration worthwhile and enjoyable for his people, particularly Muslims that could not afford to buy rams.

He also distributed bags of rice and other important items that were needed to ensure that the celebration is well enjoyed by the Muslim faithful in his federal constituency and Oyo North senatorial district.

The spokesperson to Peller, Mr Kola Popoola, said more than 2,000 families benefited from the humanitarian gesture of the Oke Ogun-born businessman cum politician, adding that the beneficiaries would have a fun-filled Sallah celebration with their family members, close associates and friends.

Peller, who spoke on the reason for the gesture, recalled that distributing rams, bags of rice and other items to people during the Sallah celebration has always been his usual act, even long before he joined politics.

He added that whether he holds any public office or not, he won’t stop reaching out to the people, particularly the needy, during festive periods like Eid el-Fitri, Eid al-Adha (Ileya), Easter, Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Peller used the occasion to wish fellow Muslim brothers and sisters a blissful Sallah celebration, while he urged them to make peace their watchwords, adding that Islam symbolises peace.

He said: “This is wishing my Muslim brothers and sisters a fun-filled 2023 Eid al-Adha celebration filled with love, happiness, joy, affluence and sound health. Today is so pious to us all as Muslims and we must make it count by seeking God’s mercy and forgiveness for our shortcomings and praying fervently for peace to reign in our country.

“Since Islam, which we practice means peace, it is very important that we make peace our watchword; we should think peace; preach peace always and be religiously tolerant. Importantly, as we wine and dine during this festive period, we should remember to reach out to our fellow Muslims in whatever way we can, particularly the needy. Once again, I wish every one of us a blissful salah celebration. May we witness many more of it on Earth. Ameen.”