From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The state NSCDC Commandant, Umar J G Mohammed has deployed two thousand, two hundred personnel of the Command to ensure a hitch free celebration.

The Commandant, while Congratulating the state Governor His Excellency, Abdulrahaman Abdulrasaq and His Royal Highness, the Kwara state Traditional council chairman and the Emir of Ilorin,Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari for the eid el kabir assured the good people of the kwara state of a safe Kwara throughout the celebration.

Commandant Umar appreciate the Commandant General Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi,for his unflinching support and commitment towards the good welfare of all officers and men of the corps. He congratulate all Muslim fateful and pray for a successful celebration.

He urged the public not to relent in their usual cooperation and support in giving credible and timely information that can assist the security agencies in providing the needed security.

He enjoys all officers and Men of the command to discharge their duties with utmost respect for the rule of law. He said the Command will give the needed support for the officers and Men so as to achieve the needed result during and after the celebration.