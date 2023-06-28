Appoints new heads of government agencies

By Sunday Ani

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria for joining their global counterparts to celebrate the 2023 Eid-ul-Adha (the festival of sacrifice).

According to Radda, the religious festival affords Muslims the opportunity to appreciate their creator’s endless favour in their lives.

“This solemn festival should reawaken our brotherhood spirit. Irrespective of our religious and ideological creeds, we must see each other as one. It is fundamental that we should all live peacefully and harmoniously. That is what will help to foster peace, love and true brotherhood among all Nigerians,” he said.

According to the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, Radda urged Muslims in Katsina and other parts of the country, to steadfastly pray for national unity, peace and integration in this season.

He emphasised that Muslims, like Prophet Ibrahim, who dutifully obeyed Allah and offered to sacrifice his beloved son, Ismail; should rededicate themselves to sincerely worshipping their divine Lord, and adhere to religious injunctions that will earn them God’s abundant favours, both in this world and in the hereafter.

“The Eid el-Kabir festival should definitely go beyond the slaughtering of rams to sharing love and material possessions not only with relatives or acquaintances but also with the displaced, elderly, orphans and other people at the margin of the society, including those with special needs,” the Governor said.

He noted that Nigeria, as a nation, is at a critical juncture of its evolution, occasioned by various challenges hindering the country’s progress, economically.

Meanwhile, the Governor has also appointed new chief executives of some government agencies in the state. A statement signed by his CPS on Monday said the appointments were conveyed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Musa Dangiwa.

According to the statement, those appointed and the affected agencies included Alh. Kabir Usman Amoga, Executive Director, Katsina State Environmental Protection Agency; Hajia Binta Dangani, Executive Secretary, Katsina State Emergency Management Agency; Tukur Tinglin, Managing Director, Katsina State Water Board; Abubakar Sulaiman Abukur, Executive Director, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency; Dr Nuhu Bala Kankia, Executive Secretary, Katsina State Agency for Control of AIDS and Dr Aliyu Rabiu Kurfi, Executive Director Katsina State History and Culture Bureau.

Others are Prof. Kabir Ibrahim Matazu, Executive Director, Katsina State Science and Technical Board; Dr Aminu Salisu Tsauri, Executive Secretary, Katsina State Scholarship Board; Alh. Kabir Magaji, Chairman, Katsina State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB); Dr Ibrahim Isyaka, Permanent Member, SUBEB 1; Rabiu Idris, Permanent Member, SUBEB 2; and Aminu Barau Mairuwa, Managing Director, Katsina State Housing Authority.