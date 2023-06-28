From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor of Abia State Dr Alex Otti and the former Senator representing Abia Central, Mrs Nkechi Nwaogu, have congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid el-Kabir.

In his message, Otti on behalf of the entire citizens and residents of the state, felicitated with Muslims across Nigeria as they celebrated this year’s Eid el Kabir Festival.

He particularly rejoices with the Muslim community in Abia State as they join millions of other faithfuls worldwide to mark the most important religious feast in the Islamic calendar.

The governor said this year’s Eid el Kabir celebration was remarkable for the people of Abia, being the first in the life of his administration.

“I, therefore, would like to use the opportunity of this memorable occasion to sincerely thank the Muslim community in this state for their immense support that helped to bring about this new government.

“I believe that our government is the answer to the many years of supplication to Almighty God by the people of Abia State and their yearnings for a credible leader that would lead them out of bondage and into a glorious era of socio-economic freedom and abundance.

Just like the great Prophet Ibrahim demonstrated his loyalty to God even to the point of sacrificing his own son, I urge us all to, in a similar manner, remain faithful and continue to uphold the leadership of the state in prayer as we strive to rebuild our state and provide the conducive environment for our people to live, work and prosper”.

Otti used the occasion of the Eid el Kabir celebration to call on all Abians to be law-abiding, live in peace with their neighbours and do not engage in any nefarious activities that would put them at loggerheads with security agencies.

In her own message, Sen Nwaogu congratulated Muslims as they celebrate this year’s Ed el-Kabir.

Nwaogu who recently advocated for women’s inclusiveness and the entrenchment of the 35% affirmative for women in the various tiers of government urged the Muslim faithful to use the period of this year’s celebration to pray fervently pray for peace, stability and progress of the country.

She further prayed that God will continue to bind the country together in love and inculcate in her people the spirit of national integration.