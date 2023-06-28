From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Former Minister of State for Education and 2023 governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Delta State Kenneth Gbagi has urged Muslims to maintain the good deeds displayed during the holy month as they celebrate this year’s Eid el-Kabir.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kenneth Orusi, Gbagi enjoined all Muslim faithful to continue to practice the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

Gbagi, a one-time Chairman of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, underscored the need for peaceful co-existence and unity in Nigeria.

“I wish to enjoin all Muslim faithful to moderate themselves according to the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, before, during and after the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.

“You should continue to extend love to one another, especially to the less-privileged in our society.

“We should also sustain the virtues of self-discipline, sacrifice and compassion to fellow Nigerians, irrespective of religion, tribe or race.”

He also prayed for the peace and unity of Nigeria, calling on all Nigerians to join hands in nation-building.

“I wish to enjoin all Nigerian Citizens to pray to the Almighty God, to continue to guide and lead our leaders aright in the journey of nation building,” Gbagi added.