From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has expressed appreciation to troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) for their commitment and sacrifice in combating emerging security challenges in theatres of operations across the country.

Lagbaja, in his Goodwill message to troops and their families, to mark Eid el-Kabir, expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for his protection and guidance. He said that the Eid-el-Kabir festival represents the virtues of sacrifice and submission to the will of the Almighty God, as exemplified by Prophet Abraham and emulated by Prophet Muhammed.

He added that the season brings to remembrance the supreme sacrifice officers and soldiers of the NA make on a daily basis to ensure the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation is preserved at all times. He added that the celebration also embodies courage, selfless service, discipline, integrity, respect for others, and loyalty, which he described as the core values of the NA.

Gen Lagbaja urged the troops to leverage the spirituality of the occasion to pray for the NA, as it strives to combat security challenges in all theatre operations across the country.

General Lagbaja, who recently assumed office as the 23rd COAS, noted that his appointment was a call to engender change and make a difference towards the fulfilment of the constitutional mandate of the NA, in line with his Command philosophy, ” To transform the NA into a well-trained, equipped, and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment”.

The COAS lauded the troops deployed in ongoing operations within and outside the shores of the country for their sacrifice. “In the course of my career, I witnessed in different capacities, your efforts and sacrifices, therefore, I have no doubt about the zeal and commitment of our troops in ensuring the success of the NA in combating the complex, multifaceted, and unpredictable security threats bedevilling our country, alongside our sister services, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies”.He stated emphatically.

Gen Lagbaja assured that he will provide the needed leadership and consolidate on prior achievements of the NA in ensuring that the current security distractions confronting the nation are decimated. He urged the troops to remain resolute, undaunted, disciplined and patriotic in combating the adversaries of the country.

The COAS expressed gratitude to the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the confidence reposed in him and the NA, reaffirming the unalloyed loyalty of officers and soldiers of the NA to the constitution and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.