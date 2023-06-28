From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has felicitated with officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and their families on this year’s Eid el-Kabir.

The CDS in a statement commended the troops for their selfless sacrifice, commitment, doggedness and determination towards dislodging existential threats to the unity, security, stability and peace of the country.

Gen Musa, in the statement signed by the Acting Director of Defence Information Brigadier General Tukur Ismaila Gusau, said the symbolic values and virtues of unflinching faith and total sacrifice which the Eid-el-Kabir festival exemplifies also hold true for the supreme sacrifices which our defiant and courageous soldiers continue to make in the face of challenges to the peace, unity and sovereignty of the nation.

The CDS used the occasion to declare the unflinching support and unalloyed loyalty of officers and men of the Armed Forces to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as they continue to discharge their constitutional duties across the nation.

General Musa thanked the president for his support of the Military and commitment towards repositioning the economy and reforms in the security sector.

The CDS also used the occasion to felicitate all Nigerians for their support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and urge them to continue to show more faith in the zeal and ability of our troops to effectively combat threats to the security and stability of the country.

He said: “Your trust and confidence in our Armed Forces as collective partners and stakeholders in securing our nation cannot be overemphasised. The security and stability of our nation is the sacred and collective responsibility of all Nigerians.”