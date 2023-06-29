From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Major General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has felicitated with officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and their families on this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The CDS, in a statement, commended the troops for their selfless sacrifice, commitment, doggedness and determination towards dislodging existential threats to the unity, security, stability and peace of the country.

Gen Musa, in the statement signed by the Acting Director, Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Ismaila Gusau, said the symbolic values and virtues of unflinching faith and total sacrifice, which the Eid-el-Kabir festival exemplifies, also, hold true for the supreme sacrifices which our defiant and courageous soldiers continue to make in the face of challenges to the peace, unity and sovereignty of the nation.

The CDS used the occasion to declare the unflinching support and unalloyed loyalty of officers and men of the armed forces to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as they continue to discharge their constitutional duties across the nation.

General Musa thanked the president for his support to the military and commitment towards repositioning the economy and reforms in the security sector.

The CDS, also used the occasion to felicitate with all Nigerians for their support to the armed forces of Nigeria and urged them to continue to show more faith in the zeal and ability of our troops to effectively combat threats to the security and stability of our dear nation.

He said: “Your trust and confidence in our Armed Forces as collective partners and stakeholders in securing our nation cannot be overemphasised. The security and stability of our nation is the sacred and collective responsibility of all Nigerians.”

Also, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has appreciated troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) for their commitment and sacrifice towards combating emerging security challenges across the country.

Lagbaja said this yesterday in a statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachuku, to troops and their families to mark the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir. He said the festival represented the virtues of sacrifice and submission to the will of Almighty God, as exemplified by Prophet Ibraham and emulated by Prophet Muhammed.

“The season brings to remembrance, the supreme sacrifice officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army (NA) make on a daily basis, to ensure the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation is preserved. The celebration also embodies courage, selfless service, discipline, integrity, respect and loyalty as the core values of the NA,” the COAS said.

Lagbaja urged the troops to leverage the spirituality of the occasion to pray for the NA, as it strived to combat security challenges in all theatres of operations across the country.

The COAS said his appointment was a call to engender change and make a difference toward the fulfilment of the constitutional mandate of the Nigerian Army.

He said it was in line with his command’s philosophy, which was, “To transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped, and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment.

“I have no doubt about the zeal and commitment of our troops in ensuring the success of the NA in combating the complex, multifaceted, and unpredictable security threats bedevilling our country.”

Lagbaja assured that he would provide the needed leadership and consolidate on prior achievements of the Nigerian Army, in ensuring that the current security distractions confronting the nation were decimated.

“I urge the troops to remain resolute, undaunted, disciplined and patriotic in combating the adversaries of the country,” he said.