From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has felicitated Muslims in Nigeria on the occasion of this year’s Eid el-Kabir celebration, saying that it’s pleased to identify with them.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, in a statement issued to Daily Sun on Thursday, reminded the Muslim faithful about the sacrifices of Prophet Ibrahim and encouraged them to emulate him.

This is even as the party, prayed for unity and peace in the country, reminding all that it’s only a peaceful environment that could guarantee meaningful developments.

“We are charging our Muslim brothers and sisters in Nigeria to recall the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son which was replaced by a ram in obedience to Allah.

“The leadership of the party enjoined Muslims to be guided by the sacrificial love, dedication and passion exemplified by the willing disposition of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ishaq in absolute trust and obedience to Allah.

“Conclusively, we plead that everyone coming out to joyfully celebrate the sallah today should please celebrate in peace.

“As we celebrate, APGA advised the need for all Nigerians to live in peace, harmony, unity, mutual respect and brotherhood for development to thrive”, the statement reads.