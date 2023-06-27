From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

As Muslims the world over celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir, the senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Adeola, has enjoined all Muslim faithful in his senatorial district and other Nigerians to pray for the success of the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as solutions are proffered to age long challenges confronting the nation.

Senator Adeola, in a Sallah message by his Media Adviser, Kayode Odunaro, on Tuesday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, felicitated adherents of the Islamic faith, noted that strict adherence to the teachings of Islam in the areas of sacrifice, love, brotherliness, piousness, peaceful coexistence would greatly assist Nigerians in passing through the difficulties accompanying necessary policy changes of the new administration of renewed hope.

He stressed that more than anything else, the nation would need security, peace and sacrifices to implement new development initiatives as well as continue with the ongoing development efforts.

“As the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu hits the ground running, let us all shun the debilitating approach of seeing governance as only for the elected and unelected officials of government, rather, all hands must be on deck to proffer solutions and initiatives for the good of the majority of Nigerian,” the senator pointed out.

While wishing all Muslim faithful a joyous celebration, Adeola reiterated that he would continue the effective representation that he is known for as a legislator among his new constituents in Ogun West by ensuring that “they continue to enjoy dividends of democracy from the government at the federal level as well as from his facilitated programmes in the area of education, provision of social amenities like roads, boreholes and transformers among others constituency empowerment programmes aimed at complementing efforts of government at all levels.”