From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has urged Muslims to continue to pray for Nigeria ahead of the transition to a new national government led by President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Omo-Agege stated this in a congratulatory message to the Muslim ummah on the successful completion of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sunny Areh, Omo-Agege who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State, said the Eid el Fitri celebration effectively sealed the fact that Nigeria’s affairs are being ordered by God, coming after the success of the 2023 general elections.

He thanked the Muslim faithful for seeking God’s intervention and divine guidance in the affairs of the country.

“We have to keep seeking God’s favour and grace for our country. He saw us through a peaceful general elections and now we have to pray that the administration after May 29 will usher a new era of national renewal and development for Nigeria,” Omo-Agege said.