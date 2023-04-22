From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

An Edo State Labour Party stalwart, Oghogho Okundaye, yesterday, called on Muslims to use this period to pray for the peaceful co-existence of the country, especially now that the country is going through harrowing economic challenges.

This was contained in his goodwill messages while felicitating with Muslim on the celebration of Eid-el-Fitri after the successful completion of their Ramadan fast.

Okundaye in the message, said no matter the difficulty, the country might be going through for the now, the people should not loose hope as the nation would some day overcome the issues adding that, they should continuously pray for the country.

He urged them to sustain the lesson of sacrifice, selflessness, tolerance, loving one another and above all, imbibe the spirit of discipline.

According to him, the virtues are necessary not only for achieving peace and unity but sustaining social economic growth of both Edo State and the country at large.

He further encouraged the Muslim faithful to always show tender love and care to one another and to other religious as that was one of the greatest teachings of Prophet Mohammed, especially at this time when many are experiencing hardship.

He also used the opportunity to reassure Edo people that sooner or later their worries would be over when the progressives are in authority, just as he enjoined them to continue to be law abiding and peaceful despite any form of provocation occasioned by bad policies of government.