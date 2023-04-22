From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

As Muslim faithfuls end their Ramandan fasting, leader of the Muslim community in Benue state, Alhaji Garba Baba, has urged Muslims in the state not to relent in prayers particularly for the peace and development of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Baba, who is also the Chairman of Jamatu Nasril Islam, (JNI), made this call while speaking to newsmen at the prayer ground in Makurdi, to mark the 2023 Eid el Fitri celebration.

“Actually we thank God we have finished the 29 days of Ramandan. My message to the Muslim community in Benue state is to use this opportunity, even as we finish the Ramandan (fasting), to continue to pray for the nation, our state, Benue, and pray for our entire leaders.

“We pray for the present government and for the incoming government to succeed and develop Nigeria.”

He said, “After the fasting, every good Muslim who fasted for this 29 days busy praying and want everything good from God should continue in prayers. I appeal to every good Muslim to continue with this character. You know, we are following what prophet Muhammad direct us to do. So I appeal to all Muslim in the world, Nigeria and Benue state to continue to pray for peace and harmony, and against insecurity that is everywhere in the land.

“As thousands of Muslim faithfuls troop out in their numbers to offer prayers and celebrate the Eid – fitri, to mark the end of Ramandan yesterday Thursday, the Muslim leaders and the Imams, said celebrating Eid Fitri, today is very significant and is one of the key pillars of Islam, that Prophet Muhammad prescribes that must be observe.

“They admonished Muslim faithfuls to pray for the peace of Benue and Nigeria and as well live happily with their neighbours.”

The Chief Imam of North Bank Central Mosque, Sheikh Tijani Imam, and his second. Shiekh Khalifa Hamza Musa, in their message, to said they have come to this ground to pray to Almighty Allah and called on all Muslim in Benue state to live in peace with their Muslim and Christian brothers and sisters.

“As we are all one in one God, we encourage everyone to go in peace and be in peace as this is our message.

Other Muslim worshippers, Ibrahim Imam, Yahaya Mohammed, expressed joy on completing their fast saying they hope to share in the numerous benefits of Ramandan which include bringing one close to Allah, spreading peace, unity, and living in harmony with your neighbours.