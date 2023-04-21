…..calls for prayers for Nov peaceful poll

From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

The Governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the November election, Mr. Olayinka Braimoh has felicitated with Muslims across the country on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fasting and the celebration of the Eid-El-Fitri.

Braimoh in a statement from his Lokoja office noted that the fasting period has enabled Muslims to imbibe the values that can also make them completely good human beings and that such values should be extended to their daily interaction with their neighbours.

“I see the best lesson of the fasting to be that of good neighbourliness, extending generosity to all that we encounter in our daily existence and tolerating the differences between various individuals as we are all creations of one almighty God”, he stated.

The businessman turned politician further called on the people to cultivate the habit of living in peace with their neighbours, extending hands of fellowship and support to the less privileged and working for peace as a condition for the development of the society.

He added that Muslims from his state, Kogi, should add a special prayer for the state that will be electing a new governor in November as part of their requests to Almighty Allah as they head to the Eid (praying ground) on Sallah day.

“We should pray that we have a peaceful, fruitful, and constructive electioneering campaign as we move towards November. Almighty Allah should also allow us to have free, fair, peaceful, and credible polls which will produce a good governor with the capacity to bring about genuine development, wealth creation, and solid security for the benefit of the people.

“I pray that almighty Allah will accept all the self-denial, prayers, supplication, and other acts of Ibadah embarked upon by the faithful during the holy month. May we witness many months of Ramadan in good health and prosperity”, Braimoh stated.