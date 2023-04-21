From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor-elect, Sen Uba Sani has congratulated Muslims who are privileged to observe this year’s Ramadan fast and Eid-El-Fitri and promised to raise the bar of governance in the State when he takes over come May 29.

The governor-elect who is the Senator currently representing Kaduna Central in a statement on Friday noted that with the spiritual and physical renewal after 29 days of Ramadan fast, Nigerians are now adequately equipped to face new challenges and avail themselves of fresh opportunities for personal and collective advancement.

The Governor-Elect sought Allah’s guidance and courage to overcome whatever challenges the state and country faced.

“As we look to the future with hope, we pray for Allah’s guidance. May He give us the courage to face whatever may come our way.

“May He bring our people together to work for the common good. May forgiveness, love, patience, goodness, kindness, compassion, and mercy be our watchwords,” he prayed.

He further said that leaders must prioritise the welfare and security of the citizens and put in place and effectively implement policies and programmes that would raise the quality of life of the people and make them secure in their communities.

To him, “if we fail to rise to our responsibilities, democracy will cease to make meaning to our people. It is by making our people happy and secure that we can sustain and deepen this democracy”.

Ahead of his inauguration as the 23rd governor of the State on Monday, May 29, 2023, Uba Sani said his transition team is assembling a formidable team of technocrats and politicians that would hit the ground running.

“We are keen to build on the good foundation laid by my leader and mentor, Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai.

“We shall further raise the bar of governance and make Kaduna State the model of development and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria,” he stressed.