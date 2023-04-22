Nigerians leaders have joined their counterparts all over the world to congratulate Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, which marks the end of the Ramadan.

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu,

In his Eid-el-Fitri message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu prayed for the state and its residents, especially the Muslim Ummah, wishing them more of Ramadan festivities in good health and prosperity.

Katsina State governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, in his message, urged displaced residents from various communities to return to their homes.

He explained that there has been considerable reduction in banditry activities, which had forced them to flee their ancestral homes.

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, urged Muslim faithful in the state not to jettison the virtue of love and sacrifice that the holy month of Ramadan teaches.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, he charged Muslims to continue to live with love, sacrifice and piety as they did throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration to pray and work towards the entrenchment of justice, equity, fairness and good governance in the country.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) called on all Nigerians to use the Eid-el-Fitri festival to pray for Nigeria and Nigerians.

This is contained in a statement signed by the President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh on Friday in Abuja.

Okoh said Ramadan was a time of self-reflection and renewed commitment to living a life of piety and peace, adding that Islam and Christianity shared a lot of good virtues in common.

Immediate past governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, called on Muslims in the state in particular and Nigeria in general not to forget the significance of Ramadan and its numerous lessons and virtues as they celebrate the end of the 29 days of fasting.

He made this known in a Sallah Message released by his media aide, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, on Friday.

He also urged them to pray for a successful transition and peaceful takeoff of another All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, effective from May 29, this year.

In Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, urged all Muslim faithful to display the spiritual benefits of Ramadan, which are love, peace and justice, in their daily living and through this, contribute to nation building.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege thanked the Muslim faithful for seeking God’s intervention and divine guidance in the affairs of the country.

In statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sunny Areh, the Delta State APC governorship candidate urged Muslims to continue to pray for Nigeria as the transition into a new administration led by President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is firmly on course.

Governor-elect of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, urged Muslims to continue to pray for the peace, unity, and progress of Nigeria.

Oborevwori, in a statement by Chief Press Secretary, Dennis Otu, prayed that the bonds of friendship, service, and commitment to the unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigeria would be renewed and strengthened in this season.

Dr. AbdulMuminu Isah, Chief Imam of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Central Mosque, called for love, respect, and forgiveness among Nigerians, especially during this post elections period.

Isah gave the charge in Nsukka on Friday, urging Muslims to remain faithful to Allah even after the holy month of Ramadan.

Chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs and Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari has urged the Muslim Ummah to sustain their religious obligations of living in peace and harmony with fellow human beings.

He urged them to desist from actions that can bring about disunity among members of the society.