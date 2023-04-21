…..Urges Nigerian to Pray Against Numerous Challenges Facing the Country

From John Adams, Minna

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Musa has joined millions of Nigerians to felicitate with Muslim faithful in the country and all over the world on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration and the successful completion of the Ramadan Fast.

The Senator in his sallah message he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Minna on Friday also congratulated Muslims all over the world on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, saying that it was a special privilege from the Almighty Allah who has control over the destiny of man to witnessed yet another Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

According to the Senator, the 30-day spiritual exercise, no doubt, has drawn the faithful closer to Allah and urged them to keep on practicing the lessons learnt from the holy month in their relationship with their Maker and fellow human beings.

He equally urges all Nigerians regardless of their fate to pray against the numerous challenges facing the country and its people, assuring Nigerians that there are better ahead.

He also urged the citizens to be vigilant and celebrate in moderation, especially with the security situation, adding that “the current situation in the country and globally has made it imperative for Muslims and adherents of other religions to live in love, peace and harmony with one another, and seek the face of God in prayer for divine intervention”.

On the current security situation bedeviling his constituency, Senator Musa said he has handover the situation to God to handle since all human efforts towards addressing the problem seems to have yielded little or no result as the onslaught by these enemies against the people has continued unabated.

According to him, the perpetrators of this evil act against the people will surely face justice no matter how long it takes, stressing that “I strongly believed that whatever has a beginning must have an end. The current security challenges will soon come to an end in this country”, he submitted.