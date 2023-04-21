From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has congratulated Muslims in the state, Nigeria and across the world on the occasion of the 2023 Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

In a statement on Friday in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa urged all Muslim faithful to display the spiritual benefits of Ramadan, which are love, peace and justice, in their daily living and through this, contribute to nation-building.

“I felicitate with all Nigerians, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters, on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri celebrations.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitri, it is my hope and prayer that Ramadan’s spiritual lessons and the Holy Prophet’s teachings of piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful co-existence with others, tolerance, honesty and dedication to duty will remain with us all for the benefit and greater glory of our dear nation.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I extend our warmest wishes to Muslims celebrating Eid-el-Fitr in Delta State, Nigeria and around the world.

“As we celebrate across Nigeria, it is important to remind us of the importance of respecting the faiths and beliefs of all.

“I urge all Muslim faithful and every Nigerian to use the celebration for sober reflection and pray for peace, unity and progress of the nation as the country prepares for transition to new government at the centre and the states.

“May the lessons and blessings of the Holy Month also permeate all our activities and positively influence our attitudes towards our fellow countrymen and women, irrespective of religion or place of origin; and promote greater commitment to the peace, unity and stability of the nation.

“It is my hope that today brings joy to all homes, in Delta State, Nigeria and around the world,” he said.