From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam has congratulated the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

He rejoiced with all the muslims for their sacrificial demonstration of patience, love and endurance all through the 30 days period of the Holy Ramadan.

Rev. Pam in a statement signed by Deputy Director and Head Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka said the EID-EL-FITR celebration gives the Muslim brothers and sisters a unique opportunity to thank God for his mercies and protection over their lives.

He said, “The fact that this year’s EID-EL-FITR coincides with the transition period of this government which goes to show that the fasting of our Muslim brothers and sisters during the Holy Ramadan will surely guarantee the much expected smooth hand over to a new democratically elected government on May 29, 2023.”

He urged all Muslims to be their brothers keeper by extending their hands of fellowship to all irrespective of their religious differences, tribe and political persuasion.

Rev Pam further affirmed that though the country is currently facing some challenges as a nation, but with your prayers and the powers of the Almighty God, certainly the glory of Nigeria will be restored again sooner than expected.