The Director General of the National Commission for the coordination and control of the proliferation of small arms and light Weapons (NATCOM), Dr Baba Mohammed, felicitates with muslims faithful and Nigerians, on the celebration of Eid-El-Fitri following the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

Baba, in his goodwill message wished Nigerians a happy and successful Eid -el-Fitr celebration and prayed that Allah SWT would accept their worship and guide them on the path of peace always as he emphasized the importance of the holy month of Ramadan as a time of reflection, gratitude, peaceful coexistence, compasion to one another and renewal of faith as taught by the holy Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W).

While praying that God grants all unlimited joy and sustained happiness, the NATCOM boss expressed hope peace will surely reign in Nigeria.

While enjoining the citizenry to remain steadfast in prayers for the nation and NATCOM, he expressed optimism that Nigeria’s security challenges will be greatly surmounted with the coming on board of NATCOM operations.

He said provision of gainful employment to the teeming youth as well as enthronement of a robust economy are added benefits to be accrued when NATCOM comes into full operations.

With eventual realization and take off, NATCOM is believed by many Nigerians to be among the great legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.