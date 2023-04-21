From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, on Friday urged displaced residents from various communities to return to their homes.

He explained that there has been considerable reduction in banditry activities which had forced them to flee their ancestral homes.

“The security situation has positively and drastically improved in the state in last three months,” Masari said after the Eid prayers marking the end of the month-long Muslim Ramadan fast, at the Shehu Usmanu Bin-Fodiyo Jumu’at mosque Eid ground, Modoji area.

He prayed that peace will continue to prevail in the state and the country at large.

He expressed hope that the incoming administration in the state and the country at large will do better in terms of the welfare and overall development of the people.

According to him, “we had very good Ramadan with zero controversy with regards to the moon sighting and completion of fasting.

“We thank Allah for His mercies.

“Based on the choice we made in terms of looking at the welfare and overall development of the state and residents, we are moving the state base on capability.

“So, with unity we can move the state forward.”