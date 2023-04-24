Extol Sokoto/Kebbi mutual relationship, bond

From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Two traditional leaders from Kebbi State have extolled the long-standing, mutual and cordial relationship between Sokoto and Kebbi States.

The traditional leaders include the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar and Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammadu Mera.

Speaking during a Sallah homage to the former governor of Sokoto State, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, at his Gawon Nama residence in Sokoto on Sunday, the duo said the people of Sokoto and Kebbi States have been together as brothers for ages.

The Emir of Gwandu, who was represented by the Emir of Argungu and accompanied by all the Council’s Chiefs from both Emirates, said the visit was to congratulate Wamakko over the successful completion of the Ramadan month, as well as to congratulate the Governor-elect, Hon. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto on his election victory.

Speaking further, the Emir informed the Wamakko that they were in Sokoto state to rejoice with him over the completion of the Ramadan fast and at the same time to felicitate with him and the Governor-elect, HE Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, over the recent victory during the last Presidential, National Assembly and Governorship elections.

The Emir prayed that God continues to grant more prosperity to both states, as well as divine protection.

Responding, Wamakko described the visit as an indication of the long standing mutual and cordial relationship between the two states.

Wamakko, on behalf of the Governor-elect appreciated the gesture of the two traditional rulers and prayed to Allah to continue to assist them in the discharge of their duties.

The delegation was led to Wamakko’s residence by the Galadiman Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Aliyu Attahiru Galadanci Sokoto.

The visit was witnessed by the Sokoto State Governor-elect, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, former Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Tanzania, Amb. Sahabi Isah Gada, DG NTI, Prof Musa Garba Maitafsir and some members of both National and State Houses of Assembly, amongst others.