From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, CFR, Friday joined other Muslim faithful at the Mambilla Barracks prayer ground to observe the Eid prayers commemorating the year 2023 Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

He urged all members of the Muslim Ummah to imbibe the spirit of the Sallah season and uphold the tenets of the Holy Quran in all their conduct and relationships with others.

The IGP used the occasion to assure Nigerians that the police have carried out all necessary deployments for the prevention of crime and the protection of all peaceable members of the society.