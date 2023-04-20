From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Flowing from the avalanche of protests and insecurity ravaging the country immediately after the elections, the Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has deployed another 52,000 officers and men of the corps to provide security across the states during Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

The CG specifically tasked zonal commanders to ensure proper security coordination of their zones, while state commandants are to effectively mobilise area commanders, divisional officers, component commanders and all special forces to achieve watertight security for maximum protection of the populace and critical national assets.

“Our resolve to guarantee peace, safety and protection of lives and critical assets in synergy with other security agencies must be carried out through our collective inputs.

“For these obvious reasons, I have charged all zonal commanders and state commandants with these responsibilities and everyone must brace up to discharge his assignments satisfactorily,” the CG stated.

According to a statement, the Director, Public Relations, Commandant Olusola Odumosu, said that the CG charged all formations of the corps to engage community stakeholders in gathering credible intelligence and carry out composite surveillance before, during and after the celebration to prevent surprises from the criminals.

He ordered that deployment of personnel should be focused on prayer grounds, worship centres, recreational facilities, motor parks, gardens, markets, shopping complexes, black spots and critical installations to make the festivity hitch-free.

The corps helmsman extends his felicitation to all muslim faithfuls in the country and across the world on the successful completion of the Ramadan Fasting and celebration of Eid al-Fitr. He prayed to God to answer all prayers for peace, stability and security in the country.