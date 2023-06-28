From Fred Itua, Abuja

Senator Ned Munir Nwoko, lawmaker representing Delta North senatorial district, has called for unity and inclusivity, as Muslims around the world celebrate this year’s Eid al-Adha.

Celebrating Muslims in his constituency, Senator Nwoko extended warm greetings to the Arewa community in his Delta North, acknowledging the significance of this joyous occasion as it matters to them.

Nwoko stated this in a press release, through his media office in Abuja, on Wednesday, June 28.

As Eid Al-Adha signifies the commemoration of the devotion and sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), the senator highlighted the values of faith, compassion, and generosity that this celebration embodies.

Senator Nwoko’s message read: “Today marks the joyous occasion of Eid Al-Adha, a significant celebration for our Muslim brothers and sisters around the world. On this day, Muslims commemorate the devotion and sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) and the values of faith, compassion, and generosity.

“I recognise and honour the diversity within our nation, I recognise the presence of the Arewa community in my senatorial district. Our strength lies in our ability to embrace our differences and celebrate our shared values. Eid Al-Adha serves as a reminder of the importance of unity, empathy, and standing together as a community, regardless of our individual backgrounds.

“I encourage all of us, irrespective of our religious beliefs, to extend our warmest greetings and support to our Muslim friends and neighbours as they observe this special occasion. Let us take this opportunity to deepen our understanding, foster interfaith harmony, and build bridges of respect and solidarity.

“May this festive occasion bring happiness, peace, and blessings to all. Eid Mubarak!”