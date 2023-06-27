By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

As Muslims around the world mark the 2023 Eid al-Adha (Ileya festival), the Lagos State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Lagosians to show the spirit of unity and tolerance among themselves.

A message signed by the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Lagos State, Chief Hakeem Amode noted that the celebration should serve to remind everyone to emulate the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim.

He stated that just as the Islamic faith places emphasis on peaceful coexistence among people in every community, residents of Lagos and Nigeria, in general, should embrace unity and tolerance during this crucial period in the nation’s history.

The message read, “As we express gratitude to the Almighty Allah for His continued protection, we urge everyone to embrace unity and tolerance during this crucial period in our nation’s history.

“We also encourage all Muslims in Lagos State to make sacrifices for the growth and development of our communities and our state.

“Let us not forget the significance of Eid al-Adha, which revolves around the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, a central teaching of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“The celebration of Eid al-Adha reminds us to emulate the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim.

“Prophet Ibrahim, when instructed by Almighty Allah to sacrifice his son, Ismail, humbly obeyed without questioning God’s command.”

Amode urged the Muslim faithful in the state to imbibe the virtues of Prophet Ibrahim

The statement added, “We implore the residents of Lagos State to view this period as one of sacrifice, a belief shared by the PDP, which we believe will yield positive outcomes.

“We urge everyone to embrace peace during this time, as it is at the core of the Islamic faith.

“The annual Eid al-Adha Festival is also a time for sharing, where we are encouraged to show love to our neighbours and extend assistance to the less privileged.

“It is our collective desire to soon witness a Lagos of our dreams, where everyone can enjoy abundance and the wealth of the state is well distributed.

“Our prayers are for the Almighty Allah to continue to provide for all of us as we celebrate another Eid festival and grant us the opportunity to celebrate many more in good health.

“May the blessings of the Almighty Allah be upon you and your family abundantly as you engage in your Holy sacrifice! Eid Mubarak!

“May Allah accept your sacrifice and reward you generously,” the statement concluded.