From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Commissioner of Police, Patrick Longe, on Thursday held a strategic security meeting with the masquerade custodian, Kayode Esuleke and Chief Imam of the Qamardeen Mosque, Osogbo, Alh Kasim Yinus, over the Egungun festival billed to hold Friday.

The Egungun festival clashed with the Mosque in June 2021 after the killing of one Salahudeen Moshood, a leader of Qamardeen.

The police had arraigned Esuleke, his son, Ifasola Esuleke, Adeosun Kola, and Idowu Abimbola, in connection with the killing.

They were alleged to have shot a gun at Jelili Alimi, Saka Risikat, Alli AbduJeleel, Alli Fatai Taofeek, Kabiru Malik, and Akinola Yahya, with intent to kill them at Oluode Aranhin, Osogbo.

The case is ongoing and has been adjourned to October 3rd for the continuation of the hearing.

Meeting the two groups at the police headquarters, Osogbo, the CP warned that he would not condone anything that will cause the breach of peace in any way.

A statement by the spokesperson to the command, Yemisi Opalola, stated that the two leaders promised to allow peace to reign.