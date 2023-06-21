Molly Kilete, Abuja

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, has formally assumed office, with a call for interagency collaboration to tackle insecurity in the country.

The acting IGP, assured that the Nigeria Police Force would continue to strive for excellence, transparency, and accountability to citizens even as he promised to secure the nation.

Egbetokun, took over after being decorated with his new rank by Vice President, Kashim Shettima at the State House on Tuesday.

While noting that there were still much to be done to improve policing in Nigeria, Egbetokun, said that he was aware of the enormous responsibility that accompanies his appointment.

He said,“the Nigeria Police Force will strive for excellence, transparency, and accountability. We will also include a technology-driven approach to leveraging other techniques to ensure effective and efficient of resources.

“We will provide support structures for police officers that would cater for their physical, and psychological needs. We will introduce programmes to strengthen the minds and hearts of every officer. We will secure the nation.”

On community policing which he described as one policy trust of his administration, he said that he planned to strengthen the intelligence-gathering capabilities of the force, as he further appealed for cooperation and teamwork, promising to run a transparent and integrity-driven regime.

While calling on Nigerians to support the police in the fight against criminality, the IGP, said he hoped to build a stronger inter-agency collaboration and deepen the technology approach to guaranteeing internal security.