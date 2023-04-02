From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Attempts to portray Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi as having credibility problem have failed, says the Obi-Datti campaign organisation.

It noted that Obi is the only presidential candidate who has publicly urged Nigerians to not cast their votes for him based on religion or tribe.

In a statement over the weekend, Mr Diran Onifade, the spokesperson for Mr Obi, accused the All Progressive Congress (APC) of devising various tricks and mischiefs to de-market the LP Presidential Candidate.

Onifade claimed that more than a month after snatching the election as they intended, the APC’s desperation to seize and hold onto power by dubious methods has persisted.

Onifade urged Nigerians to ignore such distractions and focus on taking back their mandate, saying, “It is more important than to expect those who ran election on forged credentials and even fake Bishops to stop faking. They cannot stop being fraudulent because that is who they are.”

He said: “It appears the All Progressives Congress’ desperation to grab and retain power by foul means has refused to go away more than a month after they have grabbed the election as they planned.

“While we are toeing the constitutional path to retrieve our mandate, those who have truncated the wishes of the majority of Nigerians have recoursed to mischief and endless subterfuge to continue to hold on to what they know does not belong to them.

From the show of shame in Port Harcourt to the drama in the Ibom Air aircraft, both of which they contrived, they have now moved to the circulation of a deep fake audio file aimed at promoting religious tension in the country.

“All these are meant to serve no other purpose than egregious mischief aimed at demarketing Peter Obi. If the goal is to create a credibility problem, the ploy has failed woefully. Peter Obi has long been on record as the only presidential candidate who has urged the Nigerians electorate not to vote for him on the basis of religion or tribe.

“We will therefore like to advice our beloved Nigerian people to remain focused on the task to take back the mandate we know was freely given to Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed through legitimate means,” he stated.