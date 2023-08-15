…As group prays for Mbah’s success tenure in office

From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The United Pastors Forum in Enugu State (UPIES) has again lampooned the Network of South East Evangelical Bishops for making unguarded utterances against the governor of Enugu State, Barr Peter Mbah.

In a statement released through its state coordinator, Rev Maduegbuna Okudo on Tuesday, the group accused the bishops of inciting violence in the state by preempting the judgement of the state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The bishops had in a publication said that the judgement of the tribunal will not be in favour of Governor Peter Mbah, adding that the governor should not go on appeal if he is sacked by the tribunal.

Part of the statement by UPIES reads, “The questions are, how did the group of these Bishops know that the judgement will not be in favour of Mbah. Are they among the judges handling the case or are they trying to preempt the judgement?

“We want to quickly remind them that the judges handling the case are jurists of high integrity in the society. So why can’t the Network of South East Evangelical Bishops give peace and unity a chance in Enugu State. What is their motive for asking Mbah to go against his constitutional rights, which is appealing if it is not in his favour?

“Though the judgement has not been delivered, one is beginning to see the group referred to as Network of South East Evangelical Bishops as a desperate group for one selfish reason or the other. This is because the Holy scripture says that ‘blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the sons of God.’ Enugu State is bigger than any individual or group of persons.”

Meanwhile, UPIES, Udi Local Government branch has held an intercessory prayer session for the state governor, Peter Mbah and the entire residents of the state.

Leading the prayer session which was held at Nkwoagu Udi, Rev Joe Obasi said that God has bestowed leadership on Governor Mbah, insisting that no man can pull him down.

The group of pastors prayed against forces fighting to see that the administration of Governor Peter Mbal did not succeed in delivering the dividends of democracy to Enugu people.