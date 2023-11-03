Nigerian rapper, Efe Micheal Ejeba, famously called Efemoney, will headline the kick-off show when world heavyweight boxer, Efe Ajagba, battles Australia’s Joe Goodall on Saturday November 4th at Reno Tahoe, Nevada in United States.

The much-anticipated World Boxing Council fight will be held at the newly opened Tahoe Blue Event Centre, Reno Tahoe, Nevada.

Efe will perform his latest hit song eulogising the 29-year-old Nigerian boxing heavyweight, Ajagba, when he walks into boxing arena to face his opponent, Goodall.

Ajagba, who hails from Ughelli in Delta State, will file out against Goodall in what boxing pundits consider to be a revenge contest on Saturday.

Efe, a Nigerian rapper and singer, also an Urhobo, hails from Okpe in Delta State.

The invitation by the organiser to Efe to attend the fight is coming barely two weeks after the singer released a song where he eulogised Ajagba for his boxing prowess.

The song featuring King Enakpodia, a renowned Urhobo musician, is titled Money Talk (Ota Igho).

Efe has been growing his musical grafts featuring a host of A-list Nigerian musicians including Olamide, Oritse Femi, Jaywon and many others.

The release of Money Talk followed the success of a dancehall song, Turn Up, a collaboration between Efe and Jaywon, whose video was recently shot in Dallas, US.

His new single which has been trending on all music platforms and enjoying massive airplay on radio stations across the country.

The song had the blend of the Urhobo native beats with King Enakpodia handling the chorus in Urhobo language.

Efe confirmed that he would be watching the match live in Reno Tahoe, Nevada.

He described the invitation as humbly while hoping for a resounding victory for the Nigerian boxer on Saturday.

The fight will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US while viewers in the United Kingdom can watch it on Sky. The card will start at 1 a.m. UK / 9 p.m.​ ET, with the main event ringwalks expected to take place at around 3 a.m. UK / 11 p.m.​ ET.

Ajagba was last in action in August, winning the WBC silver heavyweight championship against Zhan Kossobutsky when his opponent was disqualified.

The fight will be Goodall’s major contest since his fight against Stephen Shaw in July where he won by TKO.

Ajagba and Goodall last fought as amateurs at the semi-finals of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, with the Australian winning by decision.