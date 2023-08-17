From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Commander, Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Michael Nzekwe, has called on the people of Kwara State to join hands with the Commission in its efforts to check cybercrimes and illegal mining activities in the state.

His message came through the Head, Public Affairs Department, Ayodele Babatunde, yesterday while featuring on a Yoruba audience participation programme called “OYATO” on Royal FM 95.1, Ilorin.

According to him, “supports and collaboration of the public cannot be over emphasized in the fight against corruption; the society will continue to suffer in a country where corruption is the order of the day”. While decrying the illegal mining operation happening at different locations across the state he noted that, “illegal mining is a threat to both local and national economy, if left unchecked. He added that, “Kwara is enormously endowed with mineral resources which if adequately harness are enough to sustain the economy of the state.”

The Zonal Commander also lamented the rising tide of cybercrimes among the youths, calling on parents/guardians to monitor the live style of their children, noting that the Commission will continue to pursue its preventive mandate towards educating, enlightening and sensitising the public on the activities of the EFCC and the ills of corruption.

Responding to a question by an ace broadcaster who was also the programme anchor, Abdulfatai Dankazeem, on “whether EFCC is being used as a tool to witch-hunt perceived political enemies”, Nzekwe said, “We are professionals, we work based on petition and intelligence and we cannot afford to fail the people. The Commission ensures that there is a prima- facie case against someone before we take him to court. We go after people who are corrupt irrespective of tribe, gender or religion.

He stated that the Commission would continue to discharge its responsibilities to the people without fear or favour.

“We make sure that we are on top of our job, because we are professionals, we don’t do unlawful arrest, the Commission gathers enough facts and evidence to link the suspects to the crime they are being accused of before making arrests. We ascertained the veracity of the petitions before arrest”, he added.

Nzekwe also used the opportunity to educate listeners on the SCUML registration guidelines and urged them to take advantage of the recently launched “Eagle Eye App” to report cases of corruption to the Commission. He added that his doors are also open for members of the public to lodge direct complaints on cases of corruption including alleged cases of professional misconduct against any staff of the Commission.

He also appealed to members of the public, especially the people of Kwara and Kogi States to continue to support the EFCC, in order to succeed in the ongoing fight against corruption.

Listeners who sent in SMS on the programme thanked and expressed support for the Commission, urging other agencies of government and Nigerians to collaborate with the EFCC in its efforts to rescue the country from the grips of corruption.