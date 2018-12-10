NAN

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has received 75 petitions in the last one year in Gombe State, under its North East zonal office.

Head of Operations in the zone, Mr Friday Ebelo disclosed this on Monday at the occasion of the road walk against corruption commemorating the 2018 World Anti-Corruption Day in Gombe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of this year’s event is “Say No to Corruption, Every No Counts’’.

Ebelo said out of the 75 petitions, 45 had been charged to court while 26 convictions were secured.

“So far in Gombe, we have received 75 petitions in 2018, 45 of them charged to court and 26 convictions secured,’’ he said.

He also urged Nigerians to vote credible people in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

He said voting credible leaders would end vote-buying and help sustain ongoing fight against corruption.

READ ALSO: N118m dud cheque: Police can arrest Prophet Ayorinde, says court

“As you all are aware, 2019 election is approaching, we must vote credible people into offices to strengthen the current fight against corruption in the country.

“Bring in people with reputable characters into offices, so that when they come in they will not take our fight against corruption backwards.

“We must say no to vote-buying and be steadfast in bringing people that think of Nigerians and put the country first in all their activities into offices.

“Corruption affects the poor more in our society and that is why we all must fight it for the common good of all.

“For Nigerians to enjoy the dividends of democracy, we must support the government in the fight against corruption by reporting suspected cases.

Malam Umar Gurama, former Permanent Secretary, Gombe State Ministry of Health applauded the current administration’s fight against corruption.

He said the recent award given to the EFCC boss, Mr Ibrahim Magu was well-deserved.

Gurama said corruption was thriving in the country because of loss of the value system and decay of institutions of government especially at the local government level.

He also called on the traditional institutions to assist government in the fight against corruption at the grassroots.