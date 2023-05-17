By Emma Njoku

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has, again, raised the alarm over the activities of fraudsters who use a fake website purportedly belonging to the Commission to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

The anti-graft agency’s Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, said the fraudsters were using a spurious recruitment portal to deceive and defraud desperate job seekers. He said the Commission neither has any such recruitment portal, nor does it have any employment schedule at the moment and, therefore, warned the public to ignore the promoters of the employment scam.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has, again, been drawn to a spurious recruitment portal: www.efcc.gov.ng/efcc/,careers notifying “all eligible applicants” of a scheduled employment drive starting from May 23, 2023.

“The Commission has no such recruitment portal neither is there any employment schedule at the moment.

“Members of the public are enjoined to ignore the recruitment portal. Promoters of such employment scams are warned to desist from their fraudulent schemes or risk arrest and prosecution by the Commission.”