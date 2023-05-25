Anti-graft agency, the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has launched investigation into a property of the late Sir Adeyemo Alakija following a petition to it by two of the grandchildren of Sir Alakija, over the undated Vesting Deed prepared by Messrs O. Akindeko registered at the Federal Land Registry, Ikoyi, allegedly made by two executors of the Will.

The property is located at 10 Keffi Street, South West, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to a source close to the family, the petition dated November 28, 2022 was filed by Ms. Modupe Alakija and Ms. Oreoluwa Alakija, children of the first twin son of Sir Alakija, Taiwo Alakija, who is deceased too.

In the petition, the duo claimed that the property is a family property and does not belong solely to Mr. Alaba Alakija, who is claiming that by the undated Vesting Deed, he is the sole owner.

They also complained that the registered undated Vesting Deed in the name of two deceased executors of the Will of the late Sir Alakija is a forged document. The Vesting Deed was delivered for registration on August 6, 2015, allegedly by Dr. Afolabi Alakija, who died in 1982, an Executor of the Will of Sir Alakija and himself a son of yhe late Sir Alakija.

EFCC, which is investigating the matter, was said to have at some point brought into their custody the person in whom the property was allegedly vested by the alleged forged undated registered Vesting Deed, Alaba Alakija, for questioning. He was said to have at the time put up the property for sale or lease.

The crime Commission has, however, marked the property under investigation to prevent any incident that would impinge on its investigation.