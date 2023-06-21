We welcomes Ortom’s arrest, officials of previous administration -APC

From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Former governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom, has been released by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFF) in Makurdi.

Ortom, who honoured invitation by the anti graft agency at about 10:08am, yesterday morning, was released after 10 hours of grilling by the officials of the commission.

He was granted administrative bail by the anti graft agency and was sighted driving out of the agency’s office around 7:56 last night

Reacting to the development, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Benue State chapter has hailed the “arrest” for charges bordering on Financial misappropriation, Money laundering and abuse of public trust.”

The party in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Daniel Ihomun, said the party received news of the arrest with renewed hope that the agency woluld do its job without fear or favour.

The statement said the EFCC was quoted to have received the former Governor in it’s Makurdi office in the early hours of today, Tuesday, to answer allegations of graft.

“Officials of the previous administration including the immediate past chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB), Joseph Utse have been previously arrested in connection with abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds.

“The APC in Benue state sees the move by the EFCC as a necessary step towards making the former governor and his cronies account for What they did with the over 700 billion income accrued to the state in the last eight years of their leadership, when salaries and pensions were not paid with no infrastructure built for the state.”

The APC urged the EFCC and other anti graft agencies to carryout their investigations without fear of blackmail and intimidation from any quarters

The patty sated that it is wondering why the PDP in Benue State, instead of apologizing to the people of the state for the waste, the eight years of the Ortom led administration foisted on the state, leaving behind a debt profile of about 180 billion, has instead , shamelessly resorted to praise singing and hero worshipping and insulting the sensibilities of the people.

“The PDP should rather cover its face in shame that members of their party who were given the state in trust are being held to account for their eight years of misrule, misappropriation, and outright looting of the Benue Peoples Commonwealth.

“The PDP should rather apologize to the Benue people for its failures and seek forgiveness for their eight years of the locust, where poverty, hunger, lack and death reigned supreme in the land.”

Meanwhile, former aide of the former governor, Samuel Ortom, Terver Akase, has debunked insinuations by the APC and media reports that his former boss was arrested insisting that Ortom was not arrested by the EFCC.

Akase, in a statement said “Contrary to insinuations in some sections of the media, the immediate past governor visited EFCC to honour the invitation of the commission.

“Chief Ortom was neither arrested nor detained at the EFCC Zonal Headquarters in Makurdi, he said.

Akase explained that the former Governor has repeatedly said that he is available to respond to inquiries by anti-graft agencies as he has nothing to hide regarding his stewardship of Benue State.fice of the EFCC to honour an invitation extended to him by the Commission, and our great party hails his conduct as exemplary and reflecting clarity of conscience.

“The former governor’s action also depict him as a man of his words as it fulfils promises he made while in office, that at the end of his tenure, he will be willing to give open account of all that he did in execution of the mandate vested to him as governor by the Benue electorate.

“While this won’t be the first time a former governor will be answering questions before the anti graft body, Ortom’s case is remarkably distinct for the lack of rancour and acrimony which usually attends such appearances.”

The party described Ortom’s conduct as a clear indication that he has no skeletons in his cupboard to warrant him to run away, as “only the guilty usually are afraid.”

“We urge other public office holders to emulate the Ortom standard by discharging their duties and responsibilities while in office within the confines of law, so they would be able to open accounts when called upon without any fear,” the party advised.