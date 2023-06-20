…He has no skeletons in his cupboard – PDP

From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Former Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, was on Tuesday, invited to the Makurdi office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) for questions into his eight years of his administration.

Ortom who arrived the Commission’s office his private SUV vehicle, located along Gordon Aluor street, old GRA, Makurdi, around 10:08am, was however drilled for over 8 hours.

Our correspondent has reported that the Governor was later joined by his two former aides including Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Terver Akase and his Principal Special Assistant, Abraham Kwaghngu.

When, the governor’s stay began to extend in the late hours of the evening, more of his aides joined the others as they drove into Royal Choice Inn, a hotel, located opposite the EFCC office.

As of the time of filing this report, the reason for the former Governor’s invitation was still unknown even as his aides have declined comments.

Our correspondent reports that the ex governor, Samuel Ortom was still in close door talks with officials of the EFCC as at 6:31, being over eight hours after his arrival.

One of his former aides, who didn’t want to be named newsmen that the invitation was a normal routine, an investigation into the eight years of his administration.

According to him, “You know, it is a normal routine after leaving office there is likelihood that some people have written to the commission about the former governor’s administration in the past eight years. And you know what petitions are, most times, they are written to pull you down.

“So, in this case, he (Ortom) is being investigated for the eight years of his administration and he has to be diligent in whatever he says or writes with the guidance of his lawyer. So that when he gets to court he will not be contradicting himself.”

The former aide said they were expecting him to be released on administrative bail latest this (Tuesday) evening.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in Benue State has reacted to the Governor’s invitation saying “Ortom’s voluntary submission for EFCC questioning was not only commendable but worthy of emulation.”

The party which stated that the immediate past Governor has no skeletons in his cupboard said his submission was in tandem with his promise to present himself to the anti graft agency if and when he is invited after the expiration of his tenure in office.

The PDP, in a statement signed by State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, commended the former governor of the state, Samuel Ortom, for voluntarily submitting himself to answer questions about his eight years tenure in office before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The statement read, “Ex-Governor Ortom earlier today went over to the Makurdi office of the EFCC to honour invitation extended to him by the Commission, and our great party hails his conduct as exemplary and reflecting clarity of conscience.

“The former governor’s action also depict him as a man of his words as it fulfills promises he made while in office that at the end of his tenure he will be willing to give open account of all that he did in execution of the mandate vested to him as governor by the Benue electorate.”

PDP noted that “while this won’t be the first time a former governor will be answering questions before the anti graft body, Ortom’s case is remarkably distinct for the lack of rancour and acrimony which usually attends such appearances.”

The party said it is satisfied that Ex-Governor Ortom’s conduct is a clear reflection of his having no skeletons in his cupboard which he should be running away from, as “only the guilty usually are afraid”.

“We urge other holders of public office to emulate the Ortom standard by discharging their duties and responsibilities while in office within the confines of law so they may be able to come to open account when called upon without any fear,” the party advised.