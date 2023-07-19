From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disowned a police lawyer, Ibrahim Mohammed, who filed a criminal charge against a former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah.

The court had, at the last adjourned date, ordered the arrest and investigation of Mohammed, a prosecution lawyer in a suit filed against Stella Oduah, former minister of aviation.

The Federal Government had preferred an eight-count charge against Oduah in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/275/23 and filed on June 26. All the charges against the former minister stem from the allegation that she lied on oath, which amounts to a felony. It is alleged that Oduah falsely claimed to have lost her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate to support her eligibility to contest elections and occupy public office.

During the controversial proceedings, Mohammed had announced an appearance for Nigeria police. He told the judge that the defendant did not make an appearance because the police could not serve her the court process. James Omotosho, the presiding judge, then asked the lawyer to confirm if he was the one that signed the charge.

The lawyer had signed the charge as a member of the legal and prosecution department of the EFCC. However, in a written address attached in support of the case, he identified himself as the head of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit, Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Responding to the judge’s inquiry, Mohammed said he was seconded to the EFCC, but redeployed to the police in November 2022. The prosecution counsel told the court that he resumed work at the legal department of police headquarters in January 2023, adding that he mistakenly put the EFCC, Benin as his office while preparing the charge.

“It was a mistake, sir. I mistakenly put EFCC Benin in charge,” he said.

However, not satisfied with the explanation, Omotosho ordered an investigation.

“How will any reasonable man believe you? You will go to EFCC and explain. Let us investigate this matter. I call for an investigation. In view of the fact that Ibrahim Mohammed signed the charge, and having admitted that he left EFCC in November 2022, this court, hereby, makes an order, directing the EFCC to investigate and report back to the court. Counsel shall report to EFCC immediately,” he said.

When the case came up yesterday, the anti-graft agency told the court that Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police, was not mandated or authorised to file any criminal charge against Mrs Oduah, who recently represented Anambra North in the Senate.

EFCC’s counsel, Heleen Okonofua, informed Justice James Omotoso that the police lawyer who claimed to have come from the legal department of the Force headquarters, was also not authorised by the anti-graft agency to represent it to prosecute Mrs Oduah in any criminal matter.

The counsel stated that Mohammed was initially with EFCC, but was de-seconded from EFCC back to police on November 4, 2022, and had since had nothing to do with the EFCC. She also told the court that the criminal charge filed on June 22, 2023 by the police lawyer in the name of EFCC has no authority or approval of the agency.

The counsel informed Justice Omotoso that the police lawyer had been investigated by EFCC as ordered by the judge, and that the report of the findings would be filed at the Registry of the court and be made available to the court, thereafter. In a short ruling, Justice Omotoso fixed October 4, 2023 for the EFCC to formally make the report of the findings available to the court.