By Lukman Olabiyi

The Federal High Court Apo, Abuja has fixed October 5, 2023 for the arraignment of a businessman and a company, Micmerab Resources Nigeria Limited, over alleged offences of conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretences and forgery.

The duo was dragged before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The charge against Moses and the company were pending before the court presided over Justice Baba Shaini.

The offences according to the prosecutor, Richard Dauda, are contrary to 1(1) (a) of the Advance fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

The offences also contravened Section 363; 366 and 368 of the Penal Code Act Cap, 532 LFN (Abuja) 1990 and punishable under Section 364 of the same Law, he noted.. The prosecutor said the prime suspects, Moses Erih and Micmerab Resources Nigeria Limited, were culpable of obtaining money by false pretences.

The defendants’ arraignment was stalled during the week due to the absence of their lawyer, but the matter has been adjourned till October 5, 2023 for arraignment.

One of the counts in the change numbered CR/163/2023, preferred against the defendants read: “That you, Moses Erih whilst being a Director in Mecmerab Resources Nigeria Limited and Mecmerab Resources Nigeria Limited, a company registered in Nigeria, sometime in September, 2007 at Abuja within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, did obtain by false pretence property situate at Plot ED 22 Sabon Lugbe East Layout, Abuja via a document captioned ‘Estate Development Agreement between Messrs Uche Okoronkwo, Obi Okoronkwo Company Limited and Mcmerab Resources Nigeria Limited’’ dated 13th September, 2007 purportedly executed by Uche Okoronkwo ond Obi Okoronkwo which pretence you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) (a) of the Advance fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.