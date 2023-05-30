By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has broken the silence on the blockage of its office on No. 15 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, by the Department of State Services( DSS), insisting that it barricaded the entrance preventing officials from doing their duties.

At the time of this report, the DSS used its’ Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) to barricade the entrance to the EFCC office.

According to EFCC’s Head of Media & Publicity, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, “Our official arrived office today, 30th of May and we were prevented from entering our offices, “this development is strange to the Commission given that we have cohabited with the DSS in that facility for 20 years without incident.

“By denying operatives access to their offices, the Commission’s operations at its largest hub with over 500 personnel, hundreds of exhibits, and many suspects in detention have been disrupted.

“Cases scheduled for a court hearing today have been aborted, while many suspects who had been invited for questioning are left unattended.

“Even more alarming is that suspects in detention are left without a care with grave implications for their rights as inmates.

“All of these have wider implications for the nation’s fight against economic and financial crimes.

“The siege is inconsistent with the synergy expected of agencies working for the same government and nation, especially when there are ongoing discussions on the matter.”