From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has made a major bust, arresting an ex-cybercrime convict and 54 others for alleged internet fraud and related criminal activities.

Adeniran Ayobami Tijesunimi, who had only just been released from jail, was among those taken in by the authorities.

The suspects were apprehended in Oyo town, Oyo State, following a thorough intelligence operation by the EFCC. The anti-graft agency, known for its successful campaigns against internet-based crimes, recovered several incriminating documents, including 79 mobile phones and four laptops from the arrested suspects.

In addition to these items, the operatives also seized seven exotic vehicles, allegedly purchased with the proceeds of the suspects’ criminal activities. Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, had on February 15, 2022 convicted and sentenced Tijesunimi to seven months imprisonment for his involvement in cybercrime without an option of fine. The EFCC, according to Uwujaren, is still investigating the current allegations, but warned that all the suspects would face charges once the inquiry was concluded.