From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

In its bid to curb the rising tide of internet fraud related crimes particularly among the youths, operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested twenty suspects over offences bordering on cybercrime.

The arrest is the second of such operation within the last one month in Ilorin. Recall that on May 4, 2023, operatives of the EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Command, arrested 62 suspected internet fraudsters including a convict, one Raji Wasiu Babatunde, whom the Commission had last year secured his conviction over similar offence.

The latest arrest, which followed credible intelligence, took place at Egbejila, Airport Road and Offa Garage area, all in Ilorin.

The suspects are Habeeb Abubakar, Abiola Abiodun, Atitebi Samuel, Emmanuel Mofe Oborirhwoho, John Adamson, Mayowa Akinola Victor, Oluwafemi Smith Ola, Abdullahi Isiak, Orji Daniel Roland, Martinson Adegboyega and Kolawole Temidayo.

Others are Orimadegun Bashir Ishola, Tijani Quadri, Adebisi Kazeem, Umar Abdulkareem, Adebisi Teslim, Okunlola Idris Ayomide, Quadri Lekan, Ukueni Great and Adeyeye Usman.

Items recovered from them upon arrest include different brands of phones, laptops and exotic cars.

The suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.