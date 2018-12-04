Alison-Madueke and Omokore are to be arraigned on February 25, 2019, on five counts bordering on conspiracy and accepting and giving gratification. Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured an order of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to arraign former Petroleum Resources Minister, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, and former Chairman of Atlantic Energy Drilling company, Olajide Omokore. READ ALSO: Alleged fraud: EFCC to extradite Alison-Madueke According to the leave granted by Justice Valentine Ashi, who sits in the Apo Division of the court, Alison-Madueke and Omokore are to be arraigned on February 25, 2019, on five counts bordering on conspiracy and illegal act of accepting and giving gratification.

EFCC had informed the court, through its prosecution counsel, Mr. Faruk Abdullahi that the former minister left the country while investigations were ongoing and is currently based in the United Kingdom (UK).

The prosecution further alleged that Alison–Madueke refused to honour an invitation to appear at the Commission. Specifically, the suspects, would be arraigned for allegedly accepting and giving gifts of properties described as penthouse 22, Block B, Admiralty Estate, Ikoyi, and penthouse 21, building 5, block C, Banana Island, all in Lagos. The EFCC said the alleged offence, contravened the provisions of sections 26 (1) and 17 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.