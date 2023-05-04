From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has confirmed its compliance with the ongoing industrial action of the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) in Imo State.

According to a statement by Emeka Ezeh, Head of Corporate Communications of EEDC, this explains the reason for the cut off of power supply to the State since Tuesday night.

The statement read in parts: ” EEDC wishes to inform her esteemed customers in Imo State that the loss of supply currently being experienced is a result of an industrial action by organised labour comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), over alleged “violent disruption and unprovoked assault on Imo State workers by agents of Imo State Government during the May Day celebration”.

“After its joint Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, the organized labour resolved that “all affiliates of both NLC and TUC in Imo State are to withdraw their services beginning from 12 midnight on Tuesday”.

“Consequently, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which is EEDC’s primary source of power supply, was forced to shut down in the state this morning by 00:00 hours.

“As a result of this development, all customers of EEDC in Imo State under its Owerri, New Owerri, Orlu, and Mbaise districts are out of electricity supply.

“We are aware of the inconveniences this situation will cause our esteemed customers and are hopeful that the issue will be resolved in good time and supply restored to our customers.

“We, therefore, appeal to our customers to be vigilant and ensure the electricity infrastructure serving them is not attacked by vandals who might want to take advantage of the period of an outage to attack and vandalize electricity facilities,” Ezeh stated.