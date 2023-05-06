By Sunday Ani

The Yoruba Council Worldwide (YCW) has tasked the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and governors in all the 36 states of Nigeria to implement the 30 percent budgetary allocation on education at all levels as the co stitution provides, especially in Yoruba land, as well as at the federal level.

The YCW president, Aare(Oba) Oladotun Hassan, who expressed gratitude to God for giving Nigeria a president like Tinubu disclosed that Nigeria must see education as a pivot of freedom and economic development.

In his address at the fifth World Omoluabi Festival EKOFEST’23, organized by the YCW leadership in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, National Troupe of Nigeria, National Council of Arts and Culture, National Theater and other critical stakeholders in the tourism, arts and culture industry in Nigeria, themed, ‘Omoluabi Eko Festival 2023’, Hassan, disclosed that the event was an avenue to acknowledge the importance of unity, peace and progressive development in Yoruba land in particular, and Nigeria at large.

He noted that the Yoruba Education Trust Fund was launched to cater for the less privileged out-of-school youths and girl child, as well as to ensure that adequate infrastructure facility is sustained in Yoruba land.

“This was what the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo laid as our pedestal of hope and excellence, and the Yoruba Council Worldwide is prepared to champion this noble vision and cause.

“The Omoluabi Festival remains the annual Yoruba global day celebration of our true identity and existence as approved and endorsed by our Father, His Royal Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi CFR Ojaja 11, Ooni of Ife, alongside our revered encyclopedia of wisdom and knowledge, particularly in Yoruba land, who has joined his ancestors in the great beyond, the immediate Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Atanda Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, with the grand support of all the Obas in Yoruba land.

Hassan, however, called for the establishment of the South West Agricultural Economic Development Zone programme in Yoruba land and Nigeria, as part of the measures to ensure adequate food security.

“Our local security must be empowered and truly funded, hence, the need to establish the Folumo Volunteer Groups under the auspices of the Southwest Joint Security Surveillance Network Team through the security vote’s money and donations from well meaning Nigerians as it is key to the economic development of Nigeria.

“We hope to promote Omoluabi School Club in all our primary and secondary schools,” he said.

The highlight of the event was the award presentation to dignitaries including the Queen Mother, Aminat Ajayi, Mama Diaspora, as Yeye Ataiyese Oodua, Professor Ennesy Ododo as Aare Atunluse, Princess Hajiya Bola Muse as Yeye Sewa Oodua Agbaye and a host of others.